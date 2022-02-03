Spokane Police Department REJECTS Tesla Model Y As A Suitable Police Vehicle

A potential fleet of Tesla Police Cruisers was rejected by Spokane, Washington’s Police Department after an evaluation of the all-electric Model Y crossover did not convince some members that the vehicle would be effective for law enforcement. Despite several stories of success from Police Departments across the country and even internationally, Spokane’s Police Department brought plenty of concerns to the table.

However, when Spokane officers got their hands on the Model Y, they were not convinced of what they saw.

“They’re not a suitable police car. They are too small. They are not designed for police work,” Maj. Michael McNab said in a Spokane City Council meeting in late February. The Spokane Department was set to receive one Model Y crossover in early 2021 after it set aside time for determining infrastructure concerns like charging and receiving enough funding for the project.