Sportier Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Variant Spotted Cold Weather Testing

For a car that premiered four years ago and was recently given a mid-cycle refresh, we would've expected to see a hot derivative so far, especially since it is an electric alternative to the Golf. However, Volkswagen took its time to develop the ID.3 GTX, and it appears that it's on track for a debut next spring.



Caught recently testing in cold weather on the right side of the Atlantic Ocean, the Volkswagen ID.3 GTX looks ready to hit production. However, there's more than meets the eye, as this tester came with the hood of the pre-facelifted iteration, as indicated by the black portion below the windscreen. Thus, chances are it could be an early prototype.





