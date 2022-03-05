Sports Coupe Shoot Out: BMW M240i Coupe vs Porsche 718 Cayman vs Audi TT RS

On the face of it, you could think that creating a sports coupe is easy. Make it fast, make it exciting and make it handsome, and everybody will throw you cash to get behind the wheel, surely? As it turns out, there’s more to it than that. For a start, there’s the question of where to draw the line between speed and practicality. Then you need to decide which engine to use to get that essential shove. Even which wheels to drive is up for debate. Here, we have a trio of cars that take three wildly different approaches to achieve the same goal. Just consider the engines; these sports cars have four, five and six-cylinder powerplants, with 2.0, 2.5 and 3.0-litre capacities respectively. The BMW M240i has the largest unit of the three. The newcomer sits at the top of a wider 2 Series range, which has taken a big step forward from its predecessor. Next down the capacity list is the Audi TT RS. It’s the fastest car here – but is that enough against two legendary performance marques?



