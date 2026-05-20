Spring Has Sprung And BMW's 2027 Speedtop Stretches It's Legs On The Track

Revealed with much pomp at the 2025 edition of the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, the Concept Speedtop builds on the incredibly beautiful Concept Skytop with even better proportions. A shooting brake with underpinnings from the 8 Series and the M8's twin-turbocharged V8 engine, the design study will enter limited production later in 2026.

As opposed to 50 units of the Skytop, the stiffer model will number 70 examples of the breed. Our spy photographers caught a production-intent prototype doing its thing at the Nurburgring, and the good news for expecting customers is that nothing has changed from the concept.