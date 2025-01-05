Spy Shot Reveals 2026 Corvette Will Have 3 Info Screens

GM has recently confirmed two new paint colors for the 2026 model year Corvette, but as it happens, the biggest changes are found inside. After much speculation, the carparazzi have confirmed the passing of the so-called Great Wall of Buttons.

Replaced by a grab handle mounted significantly lower along the center tunnel, the airier cabin has also gained a redesigned digital instrument cluster and infotainment system. A third screen has been added to the left of the instrument cluster, a relatively small display that shows a variety of vehicle data.

This display is most likely configurable, though it's not clear if the operator has complete control over it or if the information displayed is connected to the drive mode. P-R-N-D buttons for the Tremec-supplied transaxle are located on the center tunnel, whereas the air conditioning and heating controls feature both physical and digital flavors.