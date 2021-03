The Audi Q4 E-Tron and Q4 E-Tron Sportback have returned to the limelight in a new set of spy shots taken in Europe’s frozen north, revealing more of the cockpit design.

The driver sits behind a steering wheel similar to the bigger E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback, staring at a configurable digital instrument cluster, positioned next to the touchscreen infotainment system which is mounted between the central air vents in a layout similar to that of the latest A3.