St Louis Police Issue Teen Curfew As Street Take Overs Become More Violent

Street takeovers are nothing new, but the fallout from a chaotic weekend in St. Louis is turning into something bigger than drifting in an intersection. After multiple shootings, rolling takeovers, and a police SUV getting surrounded by a crowd, investigators are now publicly posting photos of people they believe were involved. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Gravois Avenue and Morgan Ford Road on March 14 after multiple 911 callers reported fireworks, reckless driving, and a street takeover blocking traffic. Several videos posted online of the event show a chaotic scene.



This weekend, there will be a 10pm-5am curfew for young people (17 and younger) in the Downtown and Downtown West neighborhoods. This is precautionary to ensure St. Louisans stay safe. Parents will be held responsible for the behavior of their children. #STL pic.twitter.com/k4lXxtdX5h — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) March 18, 2026







Read Article