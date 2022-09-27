Stanford Study Claims EV Owners In California Need To Charge During Peak Energy Hours

The concept of off-peak hours for electricity is out of date in California, so EV drivers there should consider charging their vehicles during the day, rather than at night, according to a study from Stanford University.

The research team found that pricing schemes that are designed to get users to consume more power in the evenings and at night, during so-called “off-peak hours” do not reflect the power grid as it now exists.

“We were able to show that with less home charging and more daytime charging, the Western U.S. would need less generating capacity and storage, and it would not waste as much solar and wind power,” said Siobhan Powell, the study’s lead author.