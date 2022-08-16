Starting TODAY That Challenger Convertible You Always Wanted Can Be Ordered

Dodge Challenger fans have been clamoring for a convertible ever since the model was resurrected in 2008. Now, nearly a decade and a half later, the company is making those dreams a reality.

However, this isn’t your typical convertible as the company has teamed up with Drop Top Customs to streamline the ordering and conversion process.

Starting tomorrow, August 16th, customers can walk into their local Dodge dealer and place an order for a Challenger Convertible. Customers will then work with Drop Top Customs and their local dealership to create their ideal vehicle.