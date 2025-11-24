State DMVs Are Selling Your Personal Data For A Huge Profit

Agent009 submitted on 11/24/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:21:25 AM

Views : 538 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.newsmax.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Your driver’s license does two jobs: prove your identity and generate revenue for the state. The revenue part never reaches you.
 
Every time you renew your license, you’re not just updating your ID — you’re funding a state-run data gold mine.
 
Across America, Departments of Motor Vehicles have quietly turned drivers’ personal information into a cash cow. Your name, address, driving history, and even court records are being packaged, priced, and sold — not by hackers, but by your own government.


Read Article


State DMVs Are Selling Your Personal Data For A Huge Profit

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)