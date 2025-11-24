State DMVs Are Selling Your Personal Data For A Huge Profit

Your driver’s license does two jobs: prove your identity and generate revenue for the state. The revenue part never reaches you.

Every time you renew your license, you’re not just updating your ID — you’re funding a state-run data gold mine.

Across America, Departments of Motor Vehicles have quietly turned drivers’ personal information into a cash cow. Your name, address, driving history, and even court records are being packaged, priced, and sold — not by hackers, but by your own government.