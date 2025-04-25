State Employed Domestic Terrorist Avoids Jail And Keeps Job After Vandalizing 6 Teslas - Where Is Pam Bondi When You Need Her?

In an age where public frustration takes increasingly bizarre forms, even parked Teslas aren’t safe. Last month, a 33-year-old man was caught vandalizing several of the vehicles in downtown Minneapolis, yet he won’t face any criminal charges. Despite a formal recommendation from police, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has opted for a diversion program. This approach allows the suspect to avoid prosecution as long as he fully reimburses the car owners.
 
Security footage captured the man keying several Teslas in broad daylight, an act that authorities say caused around $20,000 in total damage to six different vehicles. Though spared a felony conviction, he’s still on the hook for the full cost of the repairs.


