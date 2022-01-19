State Environmental Minister Claims GigaBerlin Is Not A Threat To Local Drinking Water

Brandenburg State Environment Minister Axel Vogel said on Wednesday during a State Parliament meeting in Potsdam that Tesla’s Gigafactory Berlin, nor the approved contracts for increased water withdrawal, have any negative effects on the drinking water of 170,000 people.

The Green League and Brandenburg Nature Conservation Union filed a lawsuit against the State Office of the Environment, claiming that approval for higher water pumping rates at the Eggersdorf waterworks could “endanger the public drinking water supply for 170,000 people in the association area.”