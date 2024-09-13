State Farm, Progressive, And Allstate Are Refusing To Insure Kias In Some Areas

The Kia Challenge has been around for several years, putting a target on the back of nearly every Kia and Hyundai on the road. The Kia Boys sometimes don't even care about the model year or the availability of the anti-theft update, breaking into cars in an attempt to steal and eventually wreck them. The number of thefts involving Kias and Hyundais shipped without immobilizers has skyrocketed in the last few years.

Authorities have tried to tackle the increase by giving away steering wheel locks and AirTags, while Hyundai and Kia insisted that everybody install the patch that prevents the Kia Boys from starting their engines.

Unfortunately, while the software update works and the carmakers keep saying this on every occasion, the Kia Boys continued to target Kias and Hyundais.