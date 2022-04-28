States Line Up To Have Elon Musk Move Twitter HQ From Toxic California Mindset

Elon Musk received invites to move the social media platform’s HQ from California to Texas or Florida. Governor Greg Abbott from Texas and Mayor Lenny Curry from Jacksonville, Florida, presented their arguments to Elon Musk via Twitter.

Gov. Abbot argued that Musk’s other companies already have a base in Texas. “Bring Twitter to Texas to join Tesla, SpaceX & the Boring company,” he tweeted on Tuesday, April 26.



The Texas Governor was a key figure when Tesla was looking for another gigafactory site a few years ago. Back in May 2020, Abbot tweeted that Musk would save billions in taxes if Tesla moved its headquarters to Nevada or Texas.

