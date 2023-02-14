States Line Up To Require Your Drivers License To Watch Porn Online

Louisiana last month became the first state to require sites featuring a certain percentage of material “harmful to minors” to verify the age of users by checking official state-issued identification. Now, there are several additional states following close on Louisiana’s heels.

Arkansas’ bill, the Protection of Minors from Distribution of Harmful Material Act, passed the state House on February 1 after the Senate filed in January. The bill requires the same digitized identification card for any site hosting “harmful” materials over a very strange and arbitrary 33.33 percent of the site. From Motherboard: