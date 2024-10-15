Stellantis Begins Laying Off 1,100 Workers - Promises More Are In The Cards

Agent009 submitted on 10/15/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:05:26 AM

Views : 164 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Stellantis is axing 1,100 jobs in Warren, Michigan, and has revealed that more job cuts are on the cards on the back of declining sales, compounding a slew of recent issues for the carmaking giant.
 
The company started cutting jobs at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant over the weekend after it stopped building the Ram 1500 Classic. These layoffs were first announced in August. Some more senior employees could be reassigned to other Stellantis plants. In a statement, a Stellantis spokeswoman said the company “will be implementing indefinite layoffs of represented employees across its footprint.”


Read Article


Stellantis Begins Laying Off 1,100 Workers - Promises More Are In The Cards

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)