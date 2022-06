Stellantis will begin to lay off employees at its Sterling Heights stamping plant from next week.

A letter shared to Facebook from the UAW Local 1264 union confirmed the move, stating that the indefinite lay-offs would be “from the bottom up” and start on June 20. No further information was provided, including just how many employees will lose their jobs.

In a statement issued to The Detroit News, Stellantis spokeswoman Ann Marie Fortunate confirmed the news.