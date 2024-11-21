Stellantis Begins Pausing Work At Italian Factories

Stellantis is pausing production at two of its plants in Italy, which will force it to furlough employees. This move comes amidst simmering tensions between the carmaker and the Italian authorities.
 
The company recently confirmed to local unions that work at the Termoli engine plant will be halted from December 16-22, while production will stop at the Cassino factory on November 29. Stellantis acknowledged it’s facing “a challenging path requiring difficult choices and offering no easy solutions.” It adds it’s eager to “ensure the continuity” of its Italian operations.


