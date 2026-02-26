Stellantis' Bet On EVs Has Cost Them Dearly As Almost Every Metric Goes Negative

We all know that Stellantis is one of the most troubled global carmakers in the world. But now there are hard, confirmed numbers to attest to the woes. So, let’s sit down and marvel at the announcement. Stellantis says last year it reached net revenues of €153.5 billion ($181.34 billion), which is down two percentage points compared to the year prior. That’s not so bad, right?
 
Well, it’s not the worst part, either, because the company also declared a whopping net loss of €22.3 billion ($26.34 billion) because of no less than €25.4 billion ($30 billion) “of full year unusual charges, primarily reflecting a strategic shift to put customer preferences and freedom-of-choice back at the heart of the company’s plans.”

If we’re reading between the lines, it’s basically the people’s fault that they want something else, not that they had bad management and vision in the years prior. Corporations surely don’t like to take responsibility, right? Anyway, the industrial free cash flows were also negative, by €4.5 billion (over $5.3 billion), and available industrial liquidity at the end of last year was €46 billion (over $53.3 billion).


