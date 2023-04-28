Stellantis Blames Layoffs On Electrification Push

Stellantis — which owns brands like Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge, and Ram — is offering thousands of salaried and hourly workers voluntary separation packages, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing an internal company email sent from Mark Stewart, the company's North American chief operating officer. The salaried employees getting the offers have 15 or more years of experience, according to the Journal.

In the memo, Stewart attributed the move to the EV transition, writing, "The competition is fierce, and the cost of electrification cannot be passed on to the customer," The Wall Street Journal reported.