Stellantis chief executive Carlos Tavares has described tariffs against Chinese electric vehicles as a “major trap” and says the European car industry is in a “Darwinian period.”

Hot on the heels of the U.S. announcing new 100% tariffs on EVs imported from China and the EU on the verge of reaching a decision on whether it will follow suit, Tavares said that tariffs will not encourage Western carmakers to restructure in order to meet the challenges posed by Chinese manufacturers.