Stellantis CANCELLING 2024 CES Presence Because OF UAW Strike Just The FIRST Of MORE TO COME?

Stellantis has announced the cancellation of its participation in the upcoming CES (Consumer Electronics Show) scheduled for next year in Las Vegas due to the ongoing strike led by the United Auto Workers (UAW). This significant technology expo, traditionally held each January, has been a platform for automakers like Stellantis to showcase their technological innovations, including vehicle launches and displays, even as they reduce their presence at conventional auto shows.



Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep, Ram, Chrysler, Dodge, and Fiat, cited the strike's financial implications as the primary reason for this decision. The UAW strike has persisted for over a month and has targeted facilities owned by Stellantis, as well as other major automakers like Ford and General Motors.



In an official statement released on Tuesday, Stellantis explained, "With a focus on safeguarding core business operations amidst the ongoing UAW negotiations, Stellantis has regrettably canceled its participation in CES 2024, along with related presentations, as part of the contingency plan established since the strike's commencement." The company is actively implementing a range of measures to mitigate the strike's financial impact and conserve capital. Stellantis is committed to demonstrating its transformation into a mobility technology company through alternative means.



Stellantis emphasized the importance of safeguarding its business fundamentals and securing its future in light of the ongoing negotiations in the United States. The company's leadership has made this a top priority.

Efforts were made to obtain comments from both the UAW and CES, but responses have not been received as of now.





