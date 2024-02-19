Stellantis CEO Bans The Purchase Of EV Emission Credits -Engineers Must Innovate Instead

While many of its competitors are forced to buy regulatory emissions credits from Tesla and others, Stellantis says it isn’t spending a cent on credits, not something that can be said about its past as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.



While recently speaking with the media at a conference in San Francisco, California, Ram and Dodge boss Tim Kuniskis said Stellantis chief executive Carlos Tavares isn’t allowing the firm “to ever buy a single credit,” and says that this has forced the brand to innovate to ensure it complies with emissions regulations.





