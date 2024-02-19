Stellantis CEO Bans The Purchase Of EV Emission Credits -Engineers Must Innovate Instead

Agent009 submitted on 2/19/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:43:10 AM

Views : 398 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

While many of its competitors are forced to buy regulatory emissions credits from Tesla and others, Stellantis says it isn’t spending a cent on credits, not something that can be said about its past as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

While recently speaking with the media at a conference in San Francisco, California, Ram and Dodge boss Tim Kuniskis said Stellantis chief executive Carlos Tavares isn’t allowing the firm “to ever buy a single credit,” and says that this has forced the brand to innovate to ensure it complies with emissions regulations.


Read Article


Stellantis CEO Bans The Purchase Of EV Emission Credits -Engineers Must Innovate Instead

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)