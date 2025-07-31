Stellantis CEO Praises The Big Beautiful Bill - Allows It To Meet Market Demands And Make A Profit At The Same Time

Having lost $2.5 billion in the first half of the year citing tariffs and its expansive turnaround plan, Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa put a spin on things during the company's recent financial conference call. He was quite direct in saying the Trump administration's "Big Beautiful Bill" serves up an opportunity for cheaper cars while generating more profit. It's a bold claim considering the same administration is pumping out tariffs – which are essentially a tax on businesses and customers – on a daily basis. However, Stellantis could indeed capitalize on all the chaos by pushing out the cheap gas-only cars the new law encourages.



