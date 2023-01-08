Stellantis CTO Claims Modern Cars Are Just Too Fat To Help The Environment

Chief Technology Officer for Stellantis, Ned Curic, has expressed frustration over the excessive weight of new vehicles. In an interview with Automotive News Europe, the CTO said he believes vehicle weight is one of the biggest challenges currently facing the industry. "It's frustrating for me how heavy cars have become," said the CTO, adding, "It's not good for the environment, it's not good for resources, it's not good for efficiency." Curic says he has challenged his development team to reduce the weight of vehicles. "If we are committed to sustainability, we really need to tackle weight. We say we want to leave this planet in better shape, but we as an industry are still adding a lot more weight to the cars."



