Stellantis Claims Engineers Spend 25% Of Their Time On Regulatory Work That Adds No Value

It’s not easy being an automotive engineer tasked with developing a new car for the European market. The EU undoubtedly has the strictest legislation in terms of emissions, noise, safety, and other criteria. These higher standards not only drive up prices but also consume a significant portion of engineering time.

Stellantis Chairman John Elkann told Automotive News Europe that an engineer working at one of the largest automotive conglomerates spends more than a quarter of their time solely on ensuring compliance with the EU’s stringent regulations: “If you look at our engineers, more than 25 percent just work on compliance, so no value is added.”