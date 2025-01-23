Stellantis Confirms New Midsized Pickup In The Works

Stellantis Chairman John Elkann recently flew to Washington to meet with President Donald Trump and discuss the company’s future plans for U.S. production. Following the meeting, a memo sent to Stellantis employees outlined the key points of the renewed strategy, including the production of a new midsize truck—believed, but not yet confirmed, to be a Ram model—at the idled Belvidere facility in Illinois.

The memo, obtained by Auto News through its Crain’s Chicago Business affiliate, was signed by Antonio, likely referring to Antonio Filosa, Stellantis’ Chief Operating Officer for Americas and U.S. Brands. It emphasized the company’s renewed commitment to U.S. manufacturing.