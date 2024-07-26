Stellantis Considers Giving Maserati A New Home

After Maserati reported sharply lower sales figures and significant money losses in the first half of this year, Stellantis CFO Natalie Knight said there could be "some point in the future" when the group looks at "what’s the best home" for the luxury brand.

Maserati’s global sales fell more than 50 percent to 6,500 vehicles in the January-to-June period from 15,300 a year earlier, Stellantis said. The brand had an adjusted operating loss of €82 million ($89 million), from a profit of $131 million in 2023. That translates to a negative 13 percent adjusted operating margin, compared with a positive 9.2 percent margin in 2023.

"The first half has been disappointing" Knight said on a July 25 call with journalists, which she said was largely tied to Maserati discontinuing models. At the end of last year, Maserati ceased production of the Ghibli midsize sedan and Quattroporte large sedan, and at the end of March it stopped the Levante large SUV.