Stellantis Considers Selling Off Maserati

Managing 14 brands is a tricky business for Stellantis. Shortly after publishing disappointing results for the first half of the year, CEO Carlos Tavares said unprofitable companies will be killed off. Besides the possibility of discontinuing automakers that are not making any real money, the conglomerate might try to offload others. Maserati is in pole position for getting adoptive parents. This isn't just hot gossip as there's an actual statement from a Stellantis official. Chief Financial Officer Natalie Knight admitted there might come a time when Maserati will be up for grabs. Her exact words were: "There could be some point in the future when we look at what’s the best home for [Maserati]." This statement comes shortly after weak H1 2024 sales results. Through June, the troubled Italian marque sold 6,500 cars, a decrease of more than 50 percent compared to the first half of 2023 when 15,300 vehicles were delivered.



Read Article