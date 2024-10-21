Stellantis Dealers Are Happy With Forcing Out Leadership

Stellantis will tell you its name is a play on the Latin word stello, which means “to brighten with stars.” Well, since the 2021 merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Peugeot S.A. (Groupe PSA), the global conglomerate has been more of a black hole at times. Dealers especially have felt that way, voicing their concerns with stale inventory and unclear direction from leadership. Now, said leadership is bound for a shakeup and there’s newfound optimism amongst retailers. It’s worth noting that dealers’ concerns were valid. Instead of bolstering the product portfolio into one that was competitive, the massive multi-manufacturer merger highlighted a lineup chockfull of overlapping, redundant vehicles. Products without an internal rival were also left to grow long in the tooth. As such, the list of discontinued models, at least stateside, has been long, including iconic muscle cars the Dodge Charger and Challenger. Even high-profit Jeep isn’t immune with the discontinuation of the Cherokee and Renegade.



Read Article