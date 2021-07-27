Stellantis Dealers Aren't Convinced It Can Meet EV Goals

Stellantis has a goal of electrified vehicles accounting for more than 40 per cent of its U.S. sales by 2030. However, not all of its dealers think this is possible.

The chief executive of Stellantis, Carlos Tavares, believes demand for electrified vehicles will rise dramatically as people become more sensitive to climate change. He also believes that training dealers on how to sell EVs in the coming years will play a part in the company reaching its sales targets. Stellantis hopes consumers will buy-in to electrified vehicles the same way that they did cellphones.