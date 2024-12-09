Stellantis Dealers Blame Death Spiral Of US Brands On CEO

Carlos Tavares was named CEO and Chairman of Group PSA in 2014. When the French conglomerate merged with Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles in 2021, he became the first CEO of Stellantis. But American dealers aren't exactly thrilled with how the 66-year-old Portuguese businessman is steering the ship.
 
In an open letter to Tavares, the US Stellantis National Dealer Council accused the CEO of leading the world's fourth-largest automaker toward a "disaster." Dealers are particularly unhappy with how the head honcho banked nearly $40 million last year. In addition, the big boss is criticized for causing the "rapid degradation" of Jeep, Ram, Dodge, and Chrysler.


