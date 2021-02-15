Stellantis Disbands Dodge SRT Performance Engineering Team

With the merger between FCA and PSA completed, the new Stellantis group is official. While initial reports almost pushed the Chrysler brand off the edge, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares confirmed in a recent interview that it will be otherwise. Instead, Stellantis will prioritize reinvigorating the Chrysler marque in the US over bringing Peugeot across the Atlantic. As it stands, Chrysler is safe, but it seems like we weren't looking at the right place during the merger. Apparently, the one that will (sort of) hit the ax under the Stellantis group is the Street and Racing Technology (SRT) Team. This is according to a Stellantis spokesperson who spoke to Mopar Insiders amid the looming rumors.



The move wasn't a total dissolution of the SRT performance engineering team, though. According to the spokesperson, the team has been integrated into the company's global engineering organization.



