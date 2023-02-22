Stellantis Earns Record Profits In 2022 - Workers To Recieve $14,760 Bonus Checks

Employees of Stellantis NV, maker of Jeep SUVs and Ram pickup trucks, represented by the United Auto Workers could see profit sharing checks next month of $14,760, though some could be more and some less, the automaker announced Wednesday.

There are 40,500 eligible workers for the checks. The payout is a less than 1% increase from last year following Stellantis NV's record results in North America in 2022, despite continued supply-chain constraints.

The automaker formed from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and French rival Groupe PSA announced profit-sharing early Wednesday as part of full-year 2022 earnings. Profit-sharing for U.S. workers is based on Stellantis' North American adjusted operating income margin. It increased slightly to 16.4% from 16.3% in 2021.