Stellantis Extends Fiat and Maserati Production Freezes Due To Lack Of Demand

Slowing demand has prompted Stellantis to extend the production halt affecting the Fiat 500e and two models from the Maserati brand, namely the GranTurismo and GranCabrio. Instead of January 20, the Mirafiori plant will restart production of said cars on February 3.

A cooling market, rising interest rates, and inflationary pressures explain the drop in demand for the battery-electric version of the cutesy little Fiat 500 and the Maserati twins. We also have to remember that both the 500e and GT models – be it ICE or EV – aren't even close to being segment-leading vehicles, compounding the aforementioned problems.