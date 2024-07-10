Stellantis Files 9 Lawsuits Against the UAW Claiming It Will Jeopardize The Company's Future

Stellantis NV said Monday it filed nine federal lawsuits against the United Auto Workers and two dozen union locals late last week as it tries to prevent the union from calling a mid-contract strike over its delays reopening an Illinois assembly plant.
 
The company said the series of lawsuits prompted a Saturday meeting with the UAW, where the union proposed reinstituting a concept known as the Jobs Bank. The automaker said it rejected this proposal, as it had been "a contributing factor to the automaker's bankruptcy in 2009," adding it would "jeopardize the company's future."


