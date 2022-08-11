Stellantis Follows The Crowd Running From The Prospect Of A Balanced Twitter Platform

Stellantis is just the latest company Twitter can add to the growing list of large corporations leaving the social media platform. Unsure of the direction the company will take under the leadership of Tesla's Elon Musk, companies are reluctant to advertise on Twitter until there is a clearer picture on how the company will manage posts with regard to misinformation campaigns.



Musk paid a king's ransom of $44 billion for the company last week after months of back-and-forth maneuvering. He immediately fired the chief executive and the chief financial officer and shortly thereafter relieved 3,700 people from their posts.



