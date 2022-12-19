Stellantis Forces UK Customers To Make Payments Before Their Car Is Delivered

Buyers of cars from the Stellantis group, the automotive conglomerate that includes Vauxhall, Peugeot, Fiat, Citroën and others are currently being forced to pay for new vehicles that they have not yet seen.

According to Car Dealer magazine, Stellantis dealers have been reporting that they have been threatened with losing their allocation of cars as well as their end-of-year bonuses if they do not register vehicles before they arrive at the dealerships.

The knock-on effect for customers is that unless buyers agree to their cars being registered before they reach dealerships, and to hand over several months’ worth of finance payments as well as tax and insurance, they run the risk of their order being cancelled.