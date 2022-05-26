Stellantis Found Guilty Of Diesel Emissions Fraud - Will Pay $300 Million Fine

Stellantis, the multinational automaker that includes Fiat and Jeep among its many brands, will be the latest automaker to settle a diesel emissions lawsuit with the US government. Reuters reports that the company that was Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) will plead guilty to emissions fraud and will pay about $300 million in fines.

During the 2000s, automakers around the world looked at diesel engines as the solution to climate change. On one hand, that made sense, as diesel engines are more efficient, and diesel-powered cars and SUVs went much further on a gallon of fuel than their gasoline-powered siblings.