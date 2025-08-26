Stellantis Gives Up On Self Driving Program Due To Costs

Stellantis has shelved its first Level 3 advanced driver-assistance program because of high costs, technological challenges and concerns about consumer appetite, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

As recently as February, Stellantis said its in-house system, which is part of the AutoDrive program, was ready for deployment and a key pillar of its strategy. The company said the system, which enables drivers to have their hands off the wheel and eyes off the road under certain conditions, would allow them to temporarily watch movies, catch up on emails, or read books.