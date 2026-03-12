Stellantis Goes On Hiring Spree Targeting Quality

However you look at it, when it comes to quality and reliability, the Stellantis brands aren't at the top. Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Alfa and Maserati all have problems in those areas, but the head of the company is on it. On a recent earnings call, Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa addressed the problems and spoke about what the company was going to do to fix it. Including hiring thousands of new engineers to help reverse prior cuts. Filosa described the move as "resetting execution and improving quality management processes to address previous operational issues triggered by past decisions." Those "past decisions" include multiple and massive layoffs of white collar workers at facilities in the US and overseas, and other cost-cutting that may have gone too far.



