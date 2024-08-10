Stellantis Goes Under Strict Cost Cutting Measures To Limit Spending

Stellantis has reintroduced a belt-tightening policy internally referred to as the “doghouse.” The objective is to have employees help reduce the company’s cash drain during a tough period for the automaker, which reported a sharp 20% drop in U.S. sales in the third quarter compared to the same period last year, despite offering incentives. Year-to-date, sales have slumped by 17%, underscoring the challenging environment the company is navigating.

The news was communicated to Stellantis employees in an internal email from Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Natalie Knight last week. The policy is framed as enforcing “much stricter attention and control around purchase requisitions,” aiming to drastically cut external spending wherever possible.