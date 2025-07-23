Stellantis Has Already Racked Up $2.7 Billion In Losses In 2025

Stellantis is in a rough spot. Between multiple consecutive quarters of declining sales, increased trade costs and a string of delays releasing critical new products, the company announced Monday that it booked a 3.3 billion euro ($2.7 billion) loss in the first half of 2025. With U.S. sales dipping again (and by a chunky 25%) in Q2, it looks like 2025 is shaping up to be another grind for team Mopar and its European overseers. Here in the U.S., the company’s sales have suffered from the one-two punch of disappearing product and skyrocketing prices, the latter of which hasn’t been helped by recent policy shifts that punish its strategy of building several of its volume models across the border in Canada. The situation is even sketchier in Dodge showrooms, where Stellantis is forced to offset import duties on its Italy-built Hornet with cash incentives. An updated Compass, which occupies a similar space in Jeep’s lineup, will be along at some point to help shore up small-car sales alongside a revived midsize Cherokee.



Read Article