Stellantis Is Training Factory Workers To Become Truck Drivers

One of the many consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a shortage of truck drivers in Europe. A significant amount of people employed in this industry come from the war-torn country, and for obvious reasons, many haven't been able to do their jobs since early 2022. That has left automakers with a deficit of people responsible for transporting cars from the factories to dealers across Europe.

To make matters worse, the coronavirus pandemic followed by the semiconductor shortage put the brakes on car production, so the demand for truck drivers declined. With automakers resuming their operations at almost full capacity on the Old Continent, they're having logistical issues by not being able to find enough people to ship the freshly built cars to their rightful owners.