Stellantis Jumps On E-Fuel Bandwagon - Begins Massive Testing Effort

Electric cars may be the future, but some automakers are clawing to keep the combustion engine alive at nearly any cost. One such option is synthetic fuels, which is an exemption to the upcoming European ban on combustion engines slated for 2035. Stellantis is the latest automaker to explore synthetic fuels, also called e-fuels, in its vehicles. On Thursday, the automaker announced that it had begun testing e-fuels in 28 different engine families across its brands. The goal is to help accelerate the potential reduction in carbon emissions through synthetic fuels, which are made by recapturing carbon emissions already present in the atmosphere and processing it into a fuel source with renewable energy.



Read Article