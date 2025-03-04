Stellantis Lays Off 4,500 Canadian And 900 US Workers Over Tariiffs

The entire world is reeling from the slew of import tariffs introduced yesterday by Donald Trump, and Stellantis has moved swiftly to minimize its exposure to financial pain, announcing job cuts and factory shutdowns.

With auto imports to the US now subject to a devastating 25 percent tariff that carmakers have no way of swallowing, Stellantis revealed it was laying off 900 US-based employees and 4,500 hourly workers in Canada, according to reports.

From Monday, April 7, production at Stellantis’s Windsor Assembly Plant in Ontario, Canada, will be paused for two weeks. The facility currently builds the Chrysler Pacifica minivan and the recently released Dodge Charger Daytona EV, though lackluster demand for the new electric muscle car means no one other than the workers left twiddling their thumbs is likely to notice.