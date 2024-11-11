Stellantis Lays Off 400 More Workers After Sales Slide

Stellantis added to its rising tally of layoffs on Friday, saying 400 workers at a Detroit logistics facility would indefinitely lose their jobs as the carmaker reduces costs in its struggling North American business.

"As Stellantis navigates a transitional year, the focus is on realigning its U.S. operations to ensure a strong start to 2025," the company said in a statement. The statement said the company "will transition the Freud Street sequencing facility to a third-party service provider." The materials logistics facility supports Mack and Jefferson assembly plants.