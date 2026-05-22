Stellantis Looks At Turning Lancia Into A Specialty Brand

When PSA merged with FCA in early 2021 to create Stellantis, then-CEO Carlos Tavares vowed to keep all 14 brands under one massive corporate umbrella. Nevertheless, it didn’t take long for reports to emerge claiming some brands could be offloaded or even shuttered to streamline the portfolio. The gossip turned out to be false, as all the companies survived throughout the controversial Tavares era. However, rumors resurfaced soon after Antonio Filosa was named CEO in May 2025. Fast-forward a year, and all 14 brands are still safe. Yes, that even includes Maserati, which was the subject of multiple reports claiming Stellantis would sell the company with the trident logo to a third party. What about Lancia and DS Automobiles? They’re safe, too.



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