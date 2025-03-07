Stellantis May Be Forced To Close EU Factories Because Ice Vehicles Are Selling Too Well

There’s exciting stuff brewing at Stellantis, especially now that Tim Kuniskis is playing a more important role within the company and leading the revival of the SRT brand. But across the Atlantic, the picture is more complicated. The auto giant may be forced to shut down several European factories due to struggles with regional CO2 emissions targets.

As part of Europe’s broader efforts to tackle climate change, automakers must adhere to strict emissions limits or face steep financial penalties. Initially, fines were going to be calculated based solely on 2025 emissions. However, lawmakers introduced a change in May that softened the blow.