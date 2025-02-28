Stellantis May Have Dealt Struggling Maserati A Death Blow

The future of the all-electric Maserati MC20, along with electric successors to the Quattroporte and Levante, is now in doubt after parent company Stellantis scrapped a planned €1.5 billion ($1.57 billion at current exchange rates) investment in the Italian brand. This decision couldn’t come at a worse time for Maserati, which has been struggling with dwindling sales and staggering financial losses. While speaking on a recent earnings call, Stellantis chief financial officer Doug Ostermann confirmed that €1.5 billion worth of investment in Maserati had been written off. Financial documents reveal this will lead to “the cancellation of certain projects prior to launch,” and while details about these projects were not provided, they are expected to include the long-promised electric MC20 Folgore.



